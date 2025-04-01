Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of West Achaea
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Municipality of West Achaea, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of West Achaea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of West Achaea, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 271 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 271 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 3 living r…
$493,618
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of West Achaea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of West Achaea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 3 …
$448,810
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of West Achaea, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes