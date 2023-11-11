Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Trifylia
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Municipality of Trifylia, Greece

1 property total found
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Vromoneri, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Vromoneri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The ground floor…
€525,000

Properties features in Municipality of Trifylia, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
