Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Municipality of Thira
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Municipality of Thira, Greece

Thira Municipal Unit
4
Hotel To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Hotel 12 bedrooms in Municipality of Thira, Greece
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Municipality of Thira, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 10
Area 370 m²
Property Code: 1419 - FOR SALE 12 Spaces, Hotel of total surface 370 sq.m, 3 levels Oia. T…
€1,80M
Hotel with sauna in Municipality of Thira, Greece
Hotel with sauna
Municipality of Thira, Greece
Greece Santorini Island Hotel 5 * with the beach Charming operating resort hotel 5 ***** on …
€20,00M
Hotel 39 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Hotel 39 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 39
Number of floors 1
Hotel 4 * with 5 * features, with 39 rooms, radically renovated in 2015, whose buildings occ…
Price on request
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Episkopi Gonias, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Episkopi Gonias, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 2
Super Offer!!! For sale, a residential complex on the island of Santorini, which consists of…
€3,50M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Perissa, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Perissa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a beautiful hotel thatis located in the village of Emporio , in 8…
€1,60M

Property types in Municipality of Thira

сommercial property
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir