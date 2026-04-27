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Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Thermos, Greece

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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kaloudi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kaloudi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 96 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of l…
$194,817
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Properties features in Municipality of Thermos, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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