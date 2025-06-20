Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Spetses, Greece

2 properties total found
Townhouse 8 bedrooms in Spetses, Greece
Townhouse 8 bedrooms
Spetses, Greece
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida . The maisonette has…
$1,27M
Townhouse 8 bedrooms in Spetses, Greece
Townhouse 8 bedrooms
Spetses, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 155 m²
Floor -1/2
Townhouse for sale with an area of 155 sq.m. in the Eastern Peloponnese - Hermionida. The to…
$1,27M
