Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Sikyona
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Municipality of Sikyona, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms with Sea view, with Swimming pool, with Mountain view in Municipality of Sikyona, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms with Sea view, with Swimming pool, with Mountain view
Municipality of Sikyona, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Villa consists of 5 bedrooms, 3 liv…
$2,79M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Sikyona, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes