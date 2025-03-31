Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Serifos
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Serifos, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Galani, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Galani, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Cyclades. Ground floor consis…
$166,999
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Serifos, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes