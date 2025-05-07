Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Petroupoli
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Municipality of Petroupoli, Greece

3 BHK
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Petroupoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Petroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence on the outskirts of Athens, Greece We offer apartments with private gardens a…
$402,165
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Petroupoli, Greece

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go