  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos

Lands for sale in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 470 sq.meters in Athens. The territory has structure, water supply, …
€700,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 260 sq.meters in Athens. The territory has building permission of 900 sq.me…
€800,000
