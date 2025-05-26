Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece

Municipal Unit of Cholargos
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 173 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 4th floor and 5th floo…
$574,059
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 room apartment in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 115 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 115 sq.meters in Athens. Flat has interior layout. Extras included wit…
$401,841
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in Athens. Flat has interior layout. The owners will be l…
$224,405
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Properties features in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece

