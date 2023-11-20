Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece

Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€370,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Pefka, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Pefka, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 008 m²
Number of floors 1
A plot 0.8 hectares for sale in the south-east of Thessaloniki, 18 km from the city center. …
€1,50M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Pefka, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Pefka, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 80 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
€75,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
A ground floor shop is for sale in the center of Thessaloniki. The main hall consists of 200…
€350,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
Three floors of a unique commercialproperty (4th, 5th and 6th), located in the center of The…
€550,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 50 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
€220,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale commercial space of 144 sq.m in the area of Pefka. It is currently leased and funct…
€130,000
