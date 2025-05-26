Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Naxos and the Lesser Cyclades
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Municipality of Naxos and the Lesser Cyclades, Greece

3 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Aghia Anna, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Aghia Anna, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 142 sq.meters in Cyclades . The maisonette has 2 l…
$417,497
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Aghios Prokopios, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Aghios Prokopios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 123 sq.meters in Cyclades . The maisonette has 3 l…
$375,748
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Aghia Anna, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Aghia Anna, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 142 sq.meters in Cyclades . The maisonette has 3 l…
$401,841
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
