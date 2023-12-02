Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Malia, Greece

Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Malia, Greece
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Malia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
€220,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Malia, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Malia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one storeroo…
€380,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Malia, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Malia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale two apartments of 45 sq.m. each, in Malia, Crete. The apartment on the ground floor…
€135,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Malia, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Malia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 192 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
€360,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

