Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece

сommercial properties
4
hotels
3
1 property total found
Corner ground-floor commercial property for sale with a total area of 68 sq.m. in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Corner ground-floor commercial property for sale with a total area of 68 sq.m.
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Corner ground-floor commercial property for sale with a total area of 68 sq.m., featuring an…
$372,039
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go