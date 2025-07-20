Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Livadia
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Municipality of Livadia, Greece

Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 891 m² in Municipality of Livadia, Greece
Hotel 891 m²
Municipality of Livadia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 891 m²
Number of floors 1
This beautiful hotel is offered for sale. It is located to the north-west of Athens, near th…
$806,502
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go