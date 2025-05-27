Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Livadia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Livadia, Greece

Levadia Municipal Unit
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Livadia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Livadia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 3rd f…
$166,999
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Livadia, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go