Cottages for sale in Municipality of Kritsa, Greece

1 room Cottage with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of …
€90,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale beautiful villa of 420sq.m with plot of 5000sq.m near Agios Nikolaos. This villa is…
€850,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
€630,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Kritsa, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Kritsa, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€160,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Kritsa, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Kritsa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 156 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 …
€70,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Kritsa, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Kritsa, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. The first floor consists of one bedroom, …
€199,000

