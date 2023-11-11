Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Kritsa, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…
€215,000
1 room Cottage with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of …
€90,000
1 room apartment with city view in Kritsa, Greece
1 room apartment with city view
Kritsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on t…
€70,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale beautiful villa of 420sq.m with plot of 5000sq.m near Agios Nikolaos. This villa is…
€850,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
€630,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Kritsa, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Kritsa, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…
€135,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Kritsa, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Kritsa, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-basemen…
€170,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Kritsa, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Kritsa, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€160,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Kritsa, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Kritsa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
€95,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Kritsa, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Kritsa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 156 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 …
€70,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
€110,000
3 room townhouse with city view in Kritsa, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view
Kritsa, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 95 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basement…
€70,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Kritsa, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Kritsa, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. The first floor consists of one bedroom, …
€199,000

