Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Kalon Chorion
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Municipality of Kalon Chorion, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€375,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€390,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 82 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living r…
€700,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale detached house with area of 220 sq. m in Crete. The house consists of three floors:…
€600,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 105 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, th…
€70,000

Properties features in Municipality of Kalon Chorion, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir