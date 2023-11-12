Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Municipality of Kalon Chorion, Greece

hotels
3
7 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 500 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city opens up from the windows. T…
€855,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business property of 270 sq.m in the prefecture of Lasithi. Business is divided int…
€500,000
Hotel 15 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 15
Area 1 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is an apart-hotel with an area of ​​1400 sq. m in Lassithi. The hotel consists of 1…
€999,000
Hotel 11 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 11 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 11
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a hotel with area of 580 sq.m in Lassithi. The hotel is located in a picturesque…
€1,000,000
Hotel 15 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 15
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
Small hotel unit for sale in Kalo Chorio, Lassithi.Excellent location, very easy access from…
€1,10M
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
Business for sale in Crete. The current situation of the building is under construction and …
€150,000
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a business property of 120 sq.m. in Istro touristic village, in Lasithi region -…
€175,000
