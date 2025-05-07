Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Iraklio Attikis
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Iraklio Attikis, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Iraklio Attikis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Iraklio Attikis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 141 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 141 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor c…
$272,186
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Iraklio Attikis, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go