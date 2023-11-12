Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Municipality of Andravida and Kyllini, Greece

5 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kastro, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 210 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
€1,59M
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with furnishings in Lower Virgin Mary, Greece
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with furnishings
Lower Virgin Mary, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 391 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 2391 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
€1,50M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Killini, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Killini, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 110 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
€150,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Killini, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Killini, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 230 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
€220,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kastro, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 332 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale a complex of six separate detached houses in Killini area. 5 houses of 43 s…
€900,000
