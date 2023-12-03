Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Agrinio
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Municipality of Agrinio, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Agrinio, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Agrinio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 72 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 bedr…
€150,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Agrinio, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Agrinio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
€280,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipality of Agrinio, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir