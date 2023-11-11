Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Municipality of Agios Ioannis

Lands for sale in Municipality of Agios Ioannis, Greece

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Koutsounari, Greece
Plot of land
Koutsounari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 6 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6400 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€270,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Agios Ioannis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Agios Ioannis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has well, water supply, electricity …
€700,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Agios Ioannis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Agios Ioannis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 4500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 20…
€80,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Agios Ioannis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Agios Ioannis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 11000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€1,20M
Plot of land in Koutsounari, Greece
Plot of land
Koutsounari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 14000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€2,00M
Plot of land in Agios Ioannis, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Ioannis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€295,000
Plot of land in Koutsounari, Greece
Plot of land
Koutsounari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 6600 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€350,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir