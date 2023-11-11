Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Agios Ioannis, Greece

houses
5
5 properties total found
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Agios Ioannis, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Agios Ioannis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a house of 90 sq.m. in Koutsounari, south Crete. The residence has three levels …
€230,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Ioannis, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Ioannis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 4 levels. The ground floor…
€800,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Koutsounari, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Koutsounari, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa and 3 ground floor apartments within the plot in Koutsounari! The 20…
€2,15M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Koutsounari, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Koutsounari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 6 bedrooms, 2 living rooms wi…
€1,20M
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Koutsounari, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Koutsounari, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
€2,20M

Properties features in Municipality of Agios Ioannis, Greece

