Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Municipality of Agioi Anargyroi-Kamatero
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Municipality of Agioi Anargyroi-Kamatero, Greece

сommercial property
4
Shop To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Shop in Municipality of Agioi Anargyroi-Kamatero, Greece
Shop
Municipality of Agioi Anargyroi-Kamatero, Greece
Retail store with a total surface of 133.50 sq.m.It comprises of an 89.00 sq.m. ground floor…
€390,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir