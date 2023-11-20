Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Municipality of Agioi Anargyroi-Kamatero, Greece

3 properties total found
1 room apartment with storage room, with Airy, with Not Shared in Municipality of Agioi Anargyroi-Kamatero, Greece
1 room apartment with storage room, with Airy, with Not Shared
Municipality of Agioi Anargyroi-Kamatero, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment -- Athens West: Kamatero 64 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathrooms…
€70,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Agioi Anargyroi-Kamatero, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Agioi Anargyroi-Kamatero, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 117 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on the second floor and t…
€185,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Agioi Anargyroi-Kamatero, Greece
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Agioi Anargyroi-Kamatero, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
For Sale - Residential Apartment - Athens West: Ilion-Nea Liosia - Kentro 96 Sq.m., 3 Bedroo…
€245,000

