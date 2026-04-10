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Monthly rent of houses in Municipality of Aegina, Greece

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Stone house for rent with sea view 126 sq m in Agia Marina Aegina in Agia Marina, Greece
Stone house for rent with sea view 126 sq m in Agia Marina Aegina
Agia Marina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Stone house for rent with sea view 126 sq m in Agia Marina Aegina It has 3 bedrooms, livi…
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