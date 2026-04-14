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Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Municipality of Aegina, Greece

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4 properties total found
Apartment for rent 40 sq.m. ground floor in Aegina, Portes area in Kontos, Greece
Apartment for rent 40 sq.m. ground floor in Aegina, Portes area
Kontos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Apartment for rent 40 sq.m. ground floor in Aegina, Portes area. With living room, kitchen 1…
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Second floor apartment for rent 45 sq.m. in Agia Marina, Aegina. in Agia Marina, Greece
Second floor apartment for rent 45 sq.m. in Agia Marina, Aegina.
Agia Marina, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
Second floor apartment for rent 45 sq.m. in Agia Marina, Aegina. Consists of 1 bedroom, 1…
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Ground floor apartment for rent 65 sq.m. in Agia Marina Aegina. in Agia Marina, Greece
Ground floor apartment for rent 65 sq.m. in Agia Marina Aegina.
Agia Marina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Ground floor apartment for rent 65 sq.m. in Agia Marina Aegina. Consists of 2 bedrooms, 1…
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First floor apartment for rent 45 sq.m. in Agia Marina Aegina. in Agia Marina, Greece
First floor apartment for rent 45 sq.m. in Agia Marina Aegina.
Agia Marina, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
First floor apartment for rent 45 sq.m. in Agia Marina Aegina. Consists of 1 bedroom, 1 b…
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