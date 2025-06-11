Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Sparta
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Municipal Unit of Sparta, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Sparta, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Sparta, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Peloponnese. A view of the mountain, the forest …
$182,738
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Sparta, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go