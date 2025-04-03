Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Nea Filadelfeia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Municipal Unit of Nea Filadelfeia, Greece

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Philadelfia - Chalkidona, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Philadelfia - Chalkidona, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 7/1
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 7th floor. I…
$344,435
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Nea Filadelfeia, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes