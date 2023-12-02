Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipal Unit of Nea Filadelfeia
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Municipal Unit of Nea Filadelfeia, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Philadelfia - Chalkidona, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Philadelfia - Chalkidona, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 7/1
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 7th floor. c…
€330,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Nea Filadelfeia, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir