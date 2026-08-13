Apartments for sale in Municipal Unit of Nea Filadelfeia, Greece

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Apartments in Municipal Unit of Nea Filadelfeia, Greece

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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/5
🇬🇷 Property under the Golden Visa in Nea Philadelphia, AthensInvesting in the European futur…
$276,489
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