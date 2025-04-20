Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Mouresi
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Mouresi, Greece

2 properties total found
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Tsankarada, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Tsankarada, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
$824,557
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
$365,310
Properties features in Municipal Unit of Mouresi, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
