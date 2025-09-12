Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Meliteieis
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Municipal Unit of Meliteieis, Greece

1 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment in Mesongi, Greece
1 room apartment
Mesongi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$122,819
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Meliteieis, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go