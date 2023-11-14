Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Municipal Unit of Lefkada, Greece

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Agios Nikitas, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikitas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3768 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has water supply, electrici…
€320,000
Plot of land in Kariotes, Greece
Plot of land
Kariotes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 780 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has water supply, electricit…
€300,000
Plot of land in Alexandros, Greece
Plot of land
Alexandros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 988 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has the plot qualifies for a…
€138,000
Plot of land in Alexandros, Greece
Plot of land
Alexandros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 778 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has the plot qualifies for a…
€128,000
Plot of land in Alexandros, Greece
Plot of land
Alexandros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4413 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has the plot qualifies for …
€265,000
Plot of land in Alexandros, Greece
Plot of land
Alexandros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6179 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has the plot qualifies for …
€530,000
