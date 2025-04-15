Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Lamia
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Lamia, Greece

2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Lamia Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Lamia Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 120 sq.meters in central Greece. The duplex is situated on 2nd floor and …
$83,499
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Lamia Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Lamia Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the grou…
$73,062
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Properties features in Municipal Unit of Lamia, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
