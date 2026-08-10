Cottages for sale in Municipal Unit of Kalindi, Greece

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Cottages in Municipal Unit of Kalindi, Greece

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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Zagkliveri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Zagkliveri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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