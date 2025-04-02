Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Galaxidi
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Municipal Unit of Galaxidi, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 7 bedrooms with Sea view, with Swimming pool, with Mountain view in demos delphon, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms with Sea view, with Swimming pool, with Mountain view
demos delphon, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 595 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 595 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
$1,62M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Galaxidi, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes