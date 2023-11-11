Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece

9 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
9 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 375 m²
Floor -1
Nikopoli SALE House 9 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 3 Kitchen 3 Bathroom Area: 375 m2, 3 Levels, A…
€380,000
Townhouse 4 rooms with furnishings in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms with furnishings
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The owner…
€265,000
Townhouse 2 rooms with furnishings in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Townhouse 2 rooms with furnishings
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 1 level. The owners…
€255,000
Townhouse 5 rooms with furnishings in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms with furnishings
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The owners…
€145,000
9 room house in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
9 room house
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 375 m²
Property Code: HPS322 - House FOR SALE in Stavroupoli Nikopoli for €380.000 . This 375 sq. m…
€380,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floo…
€155,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 5 levels. The semi-…
€250,000
3 room cottage with Bedrooms in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
3 room cottage with Bedrooms
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of livi…
€320,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 360 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
€350,000
1 room Cottage with city view, with furnishings in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 room Cottage with city view, with furnishings
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
Α detached house, of 350 sqm, located at the area of Nikopoli, is for sale. The house consis…
€200,000

Properties features in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece

