Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Ayios Konstantinos
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Municipal Unit of Ayios Konstantinos, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$819,309
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$823,990
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 152 sq.meters in Attica. 1st floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$468,176
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
AdriastarAdriastar
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Ayios Konstantinos, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go