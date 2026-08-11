Hotels for sale in Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio, Greece

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HOTEL FOR SALE in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
HOTEL FOR SALE
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 2
Complex of fifteen autonomous apartments for rent very close to the sea. The apartments are …
$938,794
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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