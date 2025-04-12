Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Amfiklia
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Amfiklia, Greece

2 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Arachova. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$365,310
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Tithroni, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Tithroni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 72 sq.meters in Arachova. Ground floor consists of living room wi…
$164,911
Properties features in Municipal Unit of Amfiklia, Greece

