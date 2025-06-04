Villas for sale in Municipal Unit of Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 92 square meters in Athens. The cottage consists o…
$263,190
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 760 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 760 square meters in Athens. The ground floor cons…
$4,86M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 128 square meters in Athens. The cottage consists …
$572,152
