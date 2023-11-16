Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Municipal Unit of Agioi Theodoroi, Greece

3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 201 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Korinthia: Agioi Theodoroi 200 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms,…
€170,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with fireplace, with storage room in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with fireplace, with storage room
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
Agioi Theodori Katsimidi community: country house of 201sq.m. with a unique panoramic view o…
€230,000

