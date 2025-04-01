Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Agioi Theodoroi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Municipal Unit of Agioi Theodoroi, Greece

2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 7th floor. It…
$279,387
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
$166,999
