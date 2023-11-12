Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Messenia Regional Unit, Greece

30 properties total found
Plot of land in Vasilitsi, Greece
Plot of land
Vasilitsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10710 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has electricity suppl…
€600,000
Plot of land in Kardamyli, Greece
Plot of land
Kardamyli, Greece
Area 4 454 m²
In a coastal settlement that has retained its traditional character, a plot of 4,454.06 sq.m…
€700,000
Plot of land in Kalamaki, Greece
Plot of land
Kalamaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7800 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
€260,000
Plot of land in Great Mantine, Greece
Plot of land
Great Mantine, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permissio…
€90,000
Plot of land in Evangelismos, Greece
Plot of land
Evangelismos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 61480 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The land plot is located near the t…
Price on request
Plot of land in Kyparissia, Greece
Plot of land
Kyparissia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5025 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permissio…
€170,000
Plot of land in Lachanada, Greece
Plot of land
Lachanada, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4500 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
€270,000
Plot of land in Lachanada, Greece
Plot of land
Lachanada, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4100 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
€160,000
Plot of land in Vryses, Greece
Plot of land
Vryses, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 15 850 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 15850 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, ele…
€90,000
Plot of land in Kalo Nero, Greece
Plot of land
Kalo Nero, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 405 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 405 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has well, water supply,…
€250,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 383 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elect…
€450,000
Plot of land in Kalo Nero, Greece
Plot of land
Kalo Nero, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elect…
€240,000
Plot of land in Orchards, Greece
Plot of land
Orchards, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1390 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
€3,00M
Plot of land in Olive village, Greece
Plot of land
Olive village, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, the …
€380,000
Plot of land in Olive village, Greece
Plot of land
Olive village, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 200 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permission…
€150,000
Plot of land in Pedino, Greece
Plot of land
Pedino, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 16200 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has well, building pe…
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Great Mantine, Greece
Plot of land
Great Mantine, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2269 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has the plot qualifies…
€75,000
Plot of land in Lachanada, Greece
Plot of land
Lachanada, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8110 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permissio…
€1,70M
Plot of land in Great Mantine, Greece
Plot of land
Great Mantine, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2465 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
€1,30M
Plot of land in Charakopio, Greece
Plot of land
Charakopio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5500 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permissio…
€175,000
Plot of land in Korifasio, Greece
Plot of land
Korifasio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 13 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 13000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, bui…
€690,000
Plot of land in Lower Verga, Greece
Plot of land
Lower Verga, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a plot with an area of 3.510 square meters. It has water and electricity s…
€650,000
Plot of land in Methoni, Greece
Plot of land
Methoni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5688 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
€200,000
Plot of land in Petalidi, Greece
Plot of land
Petalidi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, electricity …
€250,000
Plot of land in Stasio, Greece
Plot of land
Stasio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1280 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
€70,000
Plot of land in Asprochoma, Greece
Plot of land
Asprochoma, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 15500 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has building permiss…
€250,000
Plot of land in Kalo Nero, Greece
Plot of land
Kalo Nero, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2200 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has the plot qualifies…
€100,000
Plot of land in Olive village, Greece
Plot of land
Olive village, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 11000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permissi…
€85,000
Plot of land in Dorio, Greece
Plot of land
Dorio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot is located in Messinia , in the municipality of Oixalias
€70,000
Plot of land in Platsa, Greece
Plot of land
Platsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1966 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The territory has the plot qualifies for a b…
€30,000
