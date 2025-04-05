Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Megali Panagia
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Megali Panagia, Greece

1 property total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Megali Panagia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Megali Panagia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Ground floor…
$82,652
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes