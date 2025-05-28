Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Malia Municipal Unit, Greece

4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
For Sale: Two-Storey Building with Two Independent Apartments – Malia, Crete (Total 89 sq.m.…
$148,768
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment for sale of 36 square meters on the island of Crete. The apartment is located on t…
$285,007
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey building with two separate apartments - Malia, Crete (total area of 89 sq.m.) In …
$153,904
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment of 36 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It …
$272,912
Properties features in Malia Municipal Unit, Greece

