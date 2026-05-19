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Seaview mansions in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

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Mansion 5 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 3
Situated in a magnificent setting the estate villa in Posidi built-in 2007  offers 1,800 sq …
$10,98M
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Properties features in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

with Garage
with Mountain view
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Luxury
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