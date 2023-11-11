Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Loutraki
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Loutraki, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
€360,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
€210,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Loutraki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 330 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
€530,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
€310,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
€200,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
€210,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
€260,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€200,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir